Rolls-Royce Motor Cars brings seventh generation of Phantom to an end

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, has announced that the current Phantom will enter the last stages of its celebrated life in 2016, Report informs.

This announcement follows the recent news that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has begun testing its all-new aluminium architecture, which will underpin every future Rolls-Royces arriving in-market from early 2018. He also announced that Phantom Coupe and Drophead Coupe models will not be renewed in the future.

These two magnificent Phantom models will endtheir lives with a special collection of only 50 highly desirable cars to be called Phantom Zenith.

The current seventh generation of Phantom started production in Goodwood over 13 years ago and quickly became the foundation upon which the renaissance of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was built. A magnificent, graceful and powerful statement of the marque’s claim to the very pinnacle of super luxury, Phantom VII is now approaching the end of its life.

During November this year the build of the very last Phantom Coupe and Drophead Coupe at Goodwoodwill be completed. These models will not be replaced. Collectors around the world will be excited to learn that a spectacular collection of 50 unique Coupe’s and Dropheads, called Phantom Zenith,will be built to celebrate the end of production of these truly exceptional cars.Rolls-Royce will also build the last Phantom VII limousines this year.

Mueller-Oetvoes said: “I am proud and excited to announce that a new Phantom is on the way – a contemporary and beautiful Phantom enhanced with cutting-edge technologies and design innovations. Any new Phantom is an historic and important moment in automotive history and we are working hard on perfecting the Phantom VII.”

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reset the benchmark for luxury motor cars in 2003 when it launched Phantom VII, a motor car that has remained the pinnacle of pureluxury for the last 13 years. Over those years Rolls-Royce created many fantastic Phantoms that stunned the world with their beauty and redefined the notion of pure luxury motoring. Now it is time to take the next step in the luxury journey.