Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ On 17-18 June traffic on certain roads in Bilgah settlement will be restricted.

As Report was told in the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC) the reason of restriction is helding in the capital of the individual races on the bike in the framework of Baku 2015 the I European Games.

According to the information the roads will be completely closed on June 17 from 11:30 up to 15:30, and June 18 from 05: 30 a.m. to 20: 40.