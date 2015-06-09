Roads in Bilgah settlement to be closed - PHOTO

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Due triathlon races for men and women in traffic will be restricted on some roads of Bilgah settlement within the framework of "Baku 2015" European Games.

Report was told by the Intellectual Transport Management Center.

According to the report, Zugulba Road / Baku Ring Road II - from Department 1 to Department 2 will be fully closed.In this process, the direction of movement will be diverted to Aliaga Vahid, Aslan Salahzade streets.

Roads will be closed during races on June 13 from 08: 30-18: 30, on June 14 from 08: 30 to 19: 00 , on June 10 from 05:00 to 14:00, on June 11 from 5:00 to 14:00.