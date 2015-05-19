Roads around the burning high-rise building closed

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the fire in the building located in the territory of Azadlig Avenue, movement of vehicles in the area restricted. Report was told in the Center for Intelligent Transport Management.

Drivers are recommended to use as an alternative Shovket Mammadova street.

Fire started in one of the high-rise buildings of Baku city. The fire was recorded in the building, located at Azadlig Avenue, 200. Fire forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations came to the place of incident.