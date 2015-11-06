Repair work on main railway in Azerbaijan is underway

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan started the next stage of overhaul of railway system. As part of this work railway section length of 600 km in direction of Baku-Boyuk Kesik will be repaired.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, staff of the newly established company "Specialized railway management" No.5 will carry out overhaul.

Repair works started at Bilajari station.Repair area stretch of 1.5 km is being finalized.

On April 14, 2015 in order to implement second phase of "Project of reconstruction of Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines" and the Czech company Moravia Steel signed an additional agreement to the export agreement "On the logistics and overhaul of 600-kilometer stretch of railway Baku-Boyuk Kesik".