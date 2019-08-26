Repair works launched on second largest hydroelectric power plant in Azerbaijan

Azerenerji OJSC is carrying out repair and restoration works at Shamkir Hydro Power Plant.

Report informs citing the company that the hydro units of this station were repaired and renewed as part of the "Rehabilitation Program" since last fall and spare parts for hydraulic unit number 2 were replaced, 330 kV block autotransformer was overhauled. In this way, the lost power was restored and reliability increased.

“Currently, the main attention is paid to the water intake device of the Shamkir hydroelectric power station, since after the station was commissioned in 1983, no repair work was carried out at the water intake,” the report says.