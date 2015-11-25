Repair works of Baku Railway Station to be completed next year

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works of Baku Railway Station, which began in March this year, to be completed in the first half of 2016.

Report was informed by the press service of CJSC 'Azerbaijani Railways'.

Thus, the main facade of the station building is being repaired but conserving the architectural style, the inside of the building are on the reconstruction.

Cash registers, luggage rooms, room of a mother and child and passenger platforms will be repaired in a modern style, escalators and elevators replaced with new ones.

Passengers will be able to use Wi-Fi.

One of the architectural monuments of the XIX century, Baku Railway Station was put into operation in 1884.