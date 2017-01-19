Rent prices for apartments increased in Baku

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rents hike in Baku in January 2017. Thus compared to December 2016, rent prices for cheap apartments (200-500 AZN) decreased by 3.9%, the average price apartments (500-1 000) by 1.4%, more expensive apartments (1 000-3 000) by 4,9%. However rent prices for exclusive apartments (3 000-10 000) fell by 5.2%.

Report informs referring to research conducted by the monitoring group of "Property Market Participants” Public Association.

Average price and cheap apartments have largest share in market. Thus, cheap apartments made 43.7%, the average price of apartments - 43.0%. The share of expensive apartments made 13,3%. Exclusive apartments have the smallest share (0.1%).

The cheapest 1-room apartment is located in Kohna Gunashli with rent payment of 180 manat.

The most expensive apartment in Baku located in Sabail district which costs 10 thousand AZN. (Panoramic view of the city and the sea in "of Flame Towers" 530 square meters, renovated and fully furnished 5-bedroom apartment).