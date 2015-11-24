Registration of property rights to private homes is on the agenda again

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'After the completion of cadastral works in cities and regions of Azerbaijan with relevant agencies, registration of property rights to private homes will be discussed'.

Report informs, the deputy chairman of the State Committee for Property Affairs, Rafig Jalilov said: "We will take a decision on registration of ownership of buildings, where it is permissible".

Representative of the Committee said that bills of sale for journalists' apartments will be issued from next week: "Starting next week, we plan to begin work on registration. I believe that ownership of the apartments of journalists will be registered in a campaign of gving 'mass bills of sale'.