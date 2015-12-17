Real estate and investment exhibition opens in Baku

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Supported by ELANEXPO International Exhibition Company, the Azerbaijan International Real Estate & Investment Exhibition" (RECEXPO) opened today in Baku, Report informs

Opening of the specialized exhibition of real estate & investments RECEXPO 2015 was held at the Baku EXPO Center.

Along with Azerbaijan, at the three day event (17-19 December) will take part the representatives of Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Italy, UAE, Cyprus and South Africa. The exhibition will feature more than 100 projects of these countries.