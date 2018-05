Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar Airways plans to increase the number of flights to Eastern European countries, including Azerbaijan in 2016.

Report informs citing the website of the company.

According to the information, this is due to the higher demand. Thus, from March 27, the number of flights from Qatar to Baku will increase for a period of 11 weeks.

In addition to Baku, the company will open additional flights to Croatia and Hungary.