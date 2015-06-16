Qatar Airways launches long-term discount campaign

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Qatar Airways' airline announced the start of a long-term discount campaign.
Airline said to Report, the sale of discount tickets and flights have already begun. The sale of tickets will run up to December 30, while the flights up to April 1, 2016.
The maximum period of stay in the settlement is for a month, the payment includes taxes and duties, the postpone and replacement of the tickets are carried out by a fine.
|Departure
|Destination
|Economy class
|Baku
|Tbilisi (TBS)
|245 AZN
|Baku
|Dubai (DXB)
|305 AZN
|Baku
|Beijing (PEK)
|582 AZN
|Baku
|Abu-Dhabi (AUH)
|639 AZN
|Baku
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|689 AZN
|Baku
|Chengdu (CTU)
|701 AZN
|Baku
|Phuket (HKT)
|707 AZN
|Baku
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|713 AZN
|Baku
|Delhi (DEL)
|765 AZN
|Baku
|Bangkok (BKK)
|777 AZN
|Baku
|New-York (JFK)
|812 AZN
|Baku
|Colombo (CMB)
|868 AZN
|Baku
|Maldives (MLE)
|901 AZN
|Baku
|Zanzibar (ZNZ)
|908 AZN
|Baku
|Goa (GOI)
|958 AZN
|Baku
|Singapore (SIN)
|1 021 AZN
|Baku
|Manila (MNL)
|1 040 AZN
|Baku
|Hanoi (HAN)
|1 052 AZN
|Baku
|Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
|1 081 AZN
|Baku
|Bali/Denpasar (DPS)
|1.481 AZN
|Departure
|Destination
|Business class
|Baku
|Tbilisi (TBS)
|888 AZN
|Baku
|Dubai(DXB)
|1 045 AZN
|Baku
|Chengdu (CTU)
|1 633 AZN
|Baku
|Beijing (PEK)
|1 870 AZN
|Baku
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|1 972 AZN
|Baku
|Zanzibar (ZNZ)
|2 182 AZN
|Baku
|Phuket (HKT)
|2 236 AZN
|Baku
|New-York (JFK)
|2 260 AZN
|Baku
|Abu-Dhabi (AUH)
|2 312 AZN
|Baku
|Delhi (DEL)
|2 322 AZN
|Baku
|Bangkok (BKK)
|2 482 AZN
|Baku
|Goa (GOI)
|2 634 AZN
|Baku
|Manila (MNL)
|2 816 AZN
|Baku
|Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
|2 844 AZN
|Baku
|Colombo (CMB)
|3 122 AZN
|Baku
|Hanoi (HAN)
|3 174 AZN
|Baku
|Maldives (MLE)
|3 324 AZN
|Baku
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|3 482 AZN
|Baku
|Singapore (SIN)
|3 817 AZN
|Baku
|Bali/Denpasar (DPS)
|3 994 AZN
Şahnaz ƏhmədovaNews Author
Share in Facebook