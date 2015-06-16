 Top
    Qatar Airways launches long-term discount campaign

    The sale of tickets will run up to December 30, while the flights up to April 1, 2016

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Qatar Airways' airline announced the start of a long-term discount campaign.

    Airline said to Report, the sale of discount tickets and flights have already begun. The sale of tickets will run up to December 30, while the flights up to April 1, 2016.

    The maximum period of stay in the settlement is for a month, the payment includes taxes and duties, the postpone and replacement of the tickets are carried out by a fine.

    Departure Destination Economy class
    Baku Tbilisi (TBS) 245 AZN
    Baku Dubai (DXB) 305 AZN
    Baku Beijing (PEK) 582 AZN
    Baku Abu-Dhabi (AUH) 639 AZN
    Baku Guangzhou (CAN) 689 AZN
    Baku Chengdu (CTU) 701 AZN
    Baku Phuket (HKT) 707 AZN
    Baku Hong Kong (HKG) 713 AZN
    Baku Delhi (DEL) 765 AZN
    Baku Bangkok (BKK) 777 AZN
    Baku New-York (JFK) 812 AZN
    Baku Colombo (CMB) 868 AZN
    Baku Maldives (MLE) 901 AZN
    Baku Zanzibar (ZNZ) 908 AZN
    Baku Goa (GOI) 958 AZN
    Baku Singapore (SIN) 1 021 AZN
    Baku Manila (MNL) 1 040 AZN
    Baku Hanoi (HAN) 1 052 AZN
    Baku Kuala Lumpur (KUL) 1 081 AZN
    Baku Bali/Denpasar (DPS) 1.481 AZN
    Departure Destination Business class
    Baku Tbilisi (TBS) 888 AZN
    Baku Dubai(DXB) 1 045 AZN
    Baku Chengdu (CTU) 1 633 AZN
    Baku Beijing (PEK) 1 870 AZN
    Baku Guangzhou (CAN) 1 972 AZN
    Baku Zanzibar (ZNZ) 2 182 AZN
    Baku Phuket (HKT) 2 236 AZN
    Baku New-York (JFK) 2 260 AZN
    Baku Abu-Dhabi (AUH) 2 312 AZN
    Baku Delhi (DEL) 2 322 AZN
    Baku Bangkok (BKK) 2 482 AZN
    Baku Goa (GOI) 2 634 AZN
    Baku Manila (MNL) 2 816 AZN
    Baku Kuala Lumpur (KUL) 2 844 AZN
    Baku Colombo (CMB) 3 122 AZN
    Baku Hanoi (HAN) 3 174 AZN
    Baku Maldives (MLE) 3 324 AZN
    Baku Hong Kong (HKG) 3 482 AZN
    Baku Singapore (SIN) 3 817 AZN
    Baku Bali/Denpasar (DPS) 3 994 AZN
