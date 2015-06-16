Qatar Airways launches long-term discount campaign

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Qatar Airways' airline announced the start of a long-term discount campaign.

Airline said to Report, the sale of discount tickets and flights have already begun. The sale of tickets will run up to December 30, while the flights up to April 1, 2016.

The maximum period of stay in the settlement is for a month, the payment includes taxes and duties, the postpone and replacement of the tickets are carried out by a fine.

Departure Destination Economy class Baku Tbilisi (TBS) 245 AZN Baku Dubai (DXB) 305 AZN Baku Beijing (PEK) 582 AZN Baku Abu-Dhabi (AUH) 639 AZN Baku Guangzhou (CAN) 689 AZN Baku Chengdu (CTU) 701 AZN Baku Phuket (HKT) 707 AZN Baku Hong Kong (HKG) 713 AZN Baku Delhi (DEL) 765 AZN Baku Bangkok (BKK) 777 AZN Baku New-York (JFK) 812 AZN Baku Colombo (CMB) 868 AZN Baku Maldives (MLE) 901 AZN Baku Zanzibar (ZNZ) 908 AZN Baku Goa (GOI) 958 AZN Baku Singapore (SIN) 1 021 AZN Baku Manila (MNL) 1 040 AZN Baku Hanoi (HAN) 1 052 AZN Baku Kuala Lumpur (KUL) 1 081 AZN Baku Bali/Denpasar (DPS) 1.481 AZN