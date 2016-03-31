​Producer of wagons for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to open regional office

Baku. 31 March. RERORT.AZ/ The Swiss manufacturer of railway technology Stadler Rail Management AG intends to open a representative office in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this was stated by Aide to Stadler General Director, Head of Marketing and Sales Peter Jenelten.

"Turkey's interest in rail technology is growing." The Turkish Railways plan to invest major investment in this sector. We believe that we, too, should present in this market. Currently, 7,000 people are involved in the company's work, the annual turnover of the company is 2 billion EUR. We manufacture production in Germany, Hungary, Poland, Spain and Belarus, we have specialized companies in the service sector in more than 10 countries ", - said Jenelten.

Turkey plans to invest 45 billion EUR in the rail industry until 2023. Currently high-speed railway lines of 7,000 km length are under construction in the country.