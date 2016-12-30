Private sector in Azerbaijan can be involved in development of railway

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The improvement of airports infrastructure and renewal of "Airbus" and "Embraer" type of aircraft considered in Azerbaijan until 2020.

Report informs, Strategic Road Map for development of logistics and trade in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the relevant agencies will develop short-term and long-term plans in order to improve the structure of international and domestic airports including the expansion of infrastructure facilities will be implemented in Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The demands of the strategic development of the regions will also be taken into account.

Construction of air fleet considered for building low budget airline within the framework of Strategic Road Mapuntil the end of 2017.

In addition, necessary measures will be taken to ensure the participation of the private sector, for the development of logistics and trade, attracting private investment to areas that require most investment in railways. In addition, steps will be taken towards the establishment of joint ventures, participation of the private sector in the field of maritime transport,ensuring the participation of private operators in freight traffic in Caspian Sea.