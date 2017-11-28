Prime Minister: Moldova supports project "One Road-One Train"

© REUTERS/ Viktor Dimitrov

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Moldova attaches a great importance to the development of Silk Road and supports the project “One Road-One Train”.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Moldovan prime minister Pavel Filip said at the international forum “Second Silk Road” in Tbilisi.

He said that “One Road-One Train” project which unites Europe with Asia is not only a transport corridor project. “It also means a big investment. It has great significance for Moldova. This project serves to improve the welfare of our nations. That is why by joining it, we want to make our own contribution to this project.”

Prime minister said that Great Silk Road will open plenty of opportunities for nations: “I think we can do great works together.”