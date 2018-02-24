 Top
    Prices for transport services increased in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2018 prices for transport services in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.3% compared with December of last year.

    Report was told in the State Statistical Committee.

    According to official statistics, the prices for passenger transportation decreased by 3.0%, and the prices for freight services rose by 0.1%. During the month prices for postal and courier services and communication services have not changed compared to the previous month.

