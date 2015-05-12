Prices for buses will not differ from present tariffs

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prices for all services in the field of public transport in Baku regulated.

Fares in the newly created company 'BakuBus' OJSC will not differ from the existing tariffs.

Report informs, the Deputy Minister of Transport Musa Panahov said, commenting on disseminated information about high fares in the buses owned by BakuBus OJSC: "No changes in tariffs will be applied."

According to M. Panahov, everyone should know that new modern buses brought to the capital: "Perhaps they are less than in Europe. Therefore we ask citizens to treat these buses carefully".