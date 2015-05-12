 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prices for buses will not differ from present tariffs

    Deputy Minister Musa Panahov: We ask citizens to treat these buses carefully

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prices for all services in the field of public transport in Baku regulated.

    Fares in the newly created company 'BakuBus' OJSC will not differ from the existing tariffs.

    Report informs, the Deputy Minister of Transport Musa Panahov said, commenting on disseminated information about high fares in the buses owned by BakuBus OJSC: "No changes in tariffs will be applied."

    According to M. Panahov, everyone should know that new modern buses brought to the capital: "Perhaps they are less than in Europe. Therefore we ask citizens to treat these buses carefully".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi