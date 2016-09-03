President of Azerbaijan launched Masalli city water supply system

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the launch of the drinking water supply system of the city of Masalli, Report informs.

The head of state was informed that the project to overhaul the city`s water supply and sewerage system was started in 2012. The project saw the installation of a water purification facility in the downstream pool of Vilashchay water reservoir, and the construction of a water reservoir with the capacity of 5,000 cubic metres.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed the button to launch the system.