President of Azerbaijan allocated 7 million manats to Executive Power of Lankaran region

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “additional measures for the construction of Noda-Shingadulan-Khanagah motor way in Lerik region”. Report informs, according to the decree, 7 million manats from the fund envisaged in the state budget 2014 for the construction and reconstruction of motor ways among the villages has allocated to Executive Power of Lankaran region for the construction of Noda-Shingadulan-Khanagah motor way connecting 50 residential settlements inhabited by 30 thousand people.

The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned but the Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned to solve problems in accordance with a decree.