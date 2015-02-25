President Ilham Aliyev visited Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir

Baku.25 February.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center as part of his trip to Mingachevir.

Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov informed the head of state about the redevelopment work here in preparation for the first European Games.

Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, which was inaugurated with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva several years ago, is the unique rowing base not only in the CIS, but also in Europe. Some competitions of the first European Games will be held in this center.

The first European Games, which will take place from June 12 to June 28, will bring together 6,000 athletes from 49 countries to compete in 20 sports.