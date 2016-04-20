President Ilham Aliyev reviewed newly reconstructed Ali Isazade street in Bina settlement

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed newly reconstructed Ali Isazade street in Bina settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

Report informs, Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out here.

The width of the street was expanded up to 21 meters. The modern lighting system was installed. High quality building materials were used in the landscaping work.