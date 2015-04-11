Ilham Aliyev reviewed Astara seaside park-boulevard complex

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed Astara seaside park-boulevard complex.

Located in the city center, this culture and recreation complex had its territory completely overhauled.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, the head of state was informed that the park-boulevard complex covers an area of one kilometer along the Caspian Sea shore in the city of Astara. Construction of the complex was launched in March of 2014. The park-boulevard occupies an area of 6 hectares, while the beach covers an area of 2 hectares. The park-boulevard features a fountain complex, artificial waterfalls, a summer and winter children`s entertainment center, an open air fitness ground, and a tea house. It also provides amusements for children.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed reconstruction work, and gave his recommendations.