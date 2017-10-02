 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev opens Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi

    President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the road's opening

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway after major overhaul.

    Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway.

    The 8km-long road has two lanes and is 3.5-4 metres in width. Three bus stations were installed along the road.

    The renovated highway connects five villages with a total population of 1,600 people.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi