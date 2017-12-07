President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates rural roads in Guba after major overhaul

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Rustov-Khanegah-Gurfah, Rustov-Noydun-Shudug, Rustov-Majkakhaja, Rustov-Baghchali-Yekdar highways in Guba after major overhaul.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work.

The two-lane roads are more than 32km in length, and 6m in width.

Road safety poles, traffic signs, and informative boards were installed along the highways. Four bridges were constructed over the roads.

The head of state then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the newly reconstructed roads.