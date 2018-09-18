 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new highway in Bilasuvar

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar district.

    Report informs that Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical characteristics of the road.

    The length of the highway, which links four settlements with a total population of more than 20,000 people, is 15.4km.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

    The head of state then met with representatives of the district’s general public, and posed for photographs together with them.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi