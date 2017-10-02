President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening Shamakhi-Chol Goylar-Padar highway.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works done under the project.

Construction of the road, which connects 18 residential areas with a total population of 35,800 people, started in 2011. The road is 53km in length and 7 metres in width.

The head of state was also informed of construction of Goylar-Gushchu road in Shamakhi district. The 11km-long road connects four villages with a total population of 14,000 people.