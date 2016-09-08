President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Qusar-Imamgulukand-Qukhuroba highway

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly reconstructed Qusar-Imamgulukand-Qukhuroba highway.

Report informs, Chairman of "Azeravtoyol" Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the layout of the road. 980 safety posts, 197 traffic signs and 24 informative boards were installed along the highway, which is 24.7km in length and 12 metres in width. A new bridge was built over the Imamgulukand canal. The length of the bridge is 9.6 metres, while the width is 4 metres.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

The road, which links 11 residential areas with the total population of 12,000 people, provides an easy access to the center of the district and Baku-Quba-Russia border highway.