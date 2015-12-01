President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shakarabad-Babek settlement-Nehram-Arazkend ring road

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ As part of his visit to Nakhchivan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Shakarabad-Babek settlement-Nehram-Arazkend ring road after reconstruction, Report informs.

The head of state reviewed the technical and economic indicators of the road.

The road links several residential areas of Babek district with the total population of 32,000 people. The length of the ring road is 16km, while the width is 7.5 meters. The 455m-long concrete canal was built here.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.