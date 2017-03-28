 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev attended ceremony to launch water supply systems in Saatli district

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 28 March, REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch water supply systems in Saatli district.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi