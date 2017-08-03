President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gakh district

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Gakh district of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, as part of his visit to Gakh district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Alatamir-Marsan-Tasmali-Zayam-Lalali highway.

The head of state viewed photo stands reflecting the technical indicators of the highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev that together with entrance roads to Fistigli, Marsan and Judullu villages of the district, the total length of the highway is 23.5 km. According to the project, the two-line road was expanded and a new 10m-wide roadbed was constructed. During the reconstruction, new bridges were built along the road to Fistigli, Marsan and Judullu villages. The length of the bridges is 9.5 and 24 metres respectively. The width of both bridges is 11 metres.

Alatamir-Marsan-Tasmali-Zayam-Lalali highway, which was built under President Ilham Aliyev`s order dated 22 August, 2016, links 8 settlements with the population of 7,000 people.

This highway is one of the 40 inter-village highway projects implemented this year based on the recommendations and instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the road.