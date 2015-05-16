Posters placed on Baku Metro vestibules - PHOTOS

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Metro" CSC carried out another measure on the eve of the first European Games at the metro stations.

Report informs, the posters depicting the European Games were hung at "28 May" metro station along vestibules.

In June, the announcement and data will be sounded both in Azerbaijani and English in Baku metro stations during the first European Games.

At present, the work on it is underway.

On these boards, the places where express buses stop - "Koroghlu", "Elmlar akademasi", "Ganjlik", "28 May", "20 Yanvar" and "Nizami" stations.