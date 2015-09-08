Poland will participate in construction of a new branch of Baku Metro

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Polish company Tines Capital Group SA will participate in construction of a new branch of the Baku Metro. Report was told by CEO of Tines Capital Group SA Tomas Shuba.

"We came to an agreement with Baku Metro on all issues, including the terms of the contract, feasibility study project, the legal aspects. We are now waiting for the invitation to sign the contract, "- said T. Shuba.

Speaking about the essence of the project, CEO said that the offers by Polish company concern installation of the upper cover ways and supply designs."We have a modern design. This project is experimental. After that we can talk about serious cooperation."

The project cost is estimated at 2 million euros.T.Shuba not preclude signing of the contract in September.Tines Capital Group SA currently assembles the top cover and delivering structures in Tbilisi.These designs are used in Minsk, Kharkov and St. Petersburg.