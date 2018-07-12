Plane flying from London to Mumbai urgently lands at airport in Baku

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The commander of the British Airways aircraft, flying from London to Mumbai decided to make emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to the failure of the left engine.

In connection with this airport security was on high alert this morning at 05:52.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), in total, 214 people (197 passengers and 17 crew members) were onboard of Boeing-777, which carried out flight BAW-199, from the British capital to Indian Mumbai. In connection with the declared alarm at the airport, all rescue services were alerted. The plane landed safely at 06:29, there are no casualties. Passengers are accommodated in the transit zone of the airport, they are provided with food and drinks.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev International Airport is equipped with the most modern navigation and ground equipment. For this reason, in case of force majeure in the airspace of the region, the airlines chose Baku airport.