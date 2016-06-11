Passengers of Baku-Dubai flight will depart by buses from Sharjah to Dubai

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers of Baku-Dubai flight (J2011 flight) on "Airbus-320-200" aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) which made an emergency landing at Sharjah airport in UAE will depart to Dubai by buses. Report was informed in Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

According to the information, the reason for an emergency landing in Sharjah airport was significant event of national importance at Dubai airport therefore at the time Dubai airport was closed to all flights.

The distance between the two airports is about 25 km.

"There is no problem on the plane and passengers. Soon, all passengers will be sent to Dubai on special buses", said in the airport.

Notably, "A-320" aircraft departing from Baku at 09: 06, was supposed to arrive at the Dubai International Airport at 11: 55 local time. However, due to the official event in Dubai International Airport was closed then aircraft landed in Sharjah International Airport.