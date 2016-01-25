Passenger of Air India plane dies, following emergency landing

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A plane on London-Mumbai flight has made an emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport as one of the passengers felt bad and needed medical assistance, Report was told by the AZAL spokesperson Pasha Kasamanski.

After the emergency landing in Baku the passenger has died.

“The passenger was 72-year-old UK citizen, who died of heart failure”, Kasamanski said.

The Boeing Dreamliner “B787-800” plane with 246 passengers and 11 crew members on board departed from London yesterday and followed to Mumbai’s Chatrapati airport in India.

The works are underway to send the dead body to the UK.