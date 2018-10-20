Parviz Shahbazov: "Azerbaijan will increase investments in Turkey"

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ STAR Oil Refinery is part of Azerbaijan's investments in fraternal Turkey, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov told speaking to journalists. According to Report, he said that Azerbaijan will increase investments in Turkey: "You know that Azerbaijan has made a solid investment in Turkey's energy sector. In general, it is the biggest foreign investment in Turkey's history. Azerbaijan is certainly an energy state and our country has a wealth of experience in this sphere. All the same, Azerbaijan exports gas to Turkey and oil via Turkey. Inauguration of the STAR OIl Refinery will further strengthen Azerbaijan's positions in Turkey and in the region, in general."