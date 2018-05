Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parking on Shamakhinka road tunnel and on Moskovsky Avenue are liquidated.

Work on elimination of parking was agreed with Azeryolservis and the Executive Committee of Baku and aims at preventing accidents in the area.

Report was informed by 'Azeryolservis', virtually all vehicles were removed from the territory. Once owners of the remaining four vehicles are found, entry to this territory will be completely blocked.