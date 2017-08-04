Open-air metro station in Baku launches major overhaul

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The “Bakmil” station of “Baku Metropoliten” CJSC will be reconstructed, Report informs referring to the organization’s press service.

The information reads that “Bakmil”, the only open-air metro station, has been subjected to the aggressive impact of atmosphere due to a long-term exploitation. Therefore, there is a need to strengthen the station platform, change the facade, doors and windows.

During the repair works, passengers will be able to use the station.

After the completion of the reconstruction works, the station will accept passengers from the second floor. The lower floor will be designed for the staff.

Notably, the reconstruction works of the “Bakmil” station, that has been operating since 38 years, are expected to be completed in early 2018.