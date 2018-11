Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The work in the intersection of general Akim Abbasov Street with the intersection of Academic Shafayat Mehdiyev Street closed due to repair and construction works, with Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev Street was completed.

Report informs referring to "Azeyolservis" JSC, the transport movement in this part of the street has been restored today.

The length of repaired part of the street is 510 meters, and width is 18 meters.