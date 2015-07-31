 Top
    One of the central streets of Baku completely closes today

    Drivers advised to use alternative roads

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today from 22:00 to 05:00 a.m. on the main road of the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, on the segment of the Heydar Aliyev Center to the "Boyuk Shor" junction horizontal lines in both directions of the road will be painted.

    Report was told in "Azeryolservis" OJSC of the Ministry of Transport, for this reason, in these times in this segment of avenue the traffic movement will be completely restricted. 

    Drivers will be able to seamlessly continue their journey along the side roads of Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

