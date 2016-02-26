 Top
    One of the main closed roads opens in Baku

    Traffic resumed on the street of Aziz Aliyev

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic resumed on Aziz Aliyev street of Baku.

    Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Drivers can use this road when driving from the Istiglaliyyat street to Neftchilar Avenue.

