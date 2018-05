Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani city-Shaki's General Plan was approved. Report informs, in this regard, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade signed an order. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the "General Plan of Shaki" on the development of Shaki till 2030.

Considering the proposal of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the plan.