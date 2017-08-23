One more foreign company leaves Azerbaijani market

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4139d692f995cf63fb6e10d1aaf25279/1f064472-a584-4f14-bedd-e9d3da2bb0f8_292.jpg

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The subsidiary of France’s “Grid Solutions SAS” in Azerbaijan is in the process of liquidation.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, creditors may submit their appeals to Baku city, Yasamal district, Ismayil bey Gutgashinli street, 20.

Notably, “Grid Solutions SAS” specializes in high and medium voltage power generation, production and installation. The company delivers the generated electric power to Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific Ocean basin, the United States and Europe.