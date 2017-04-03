One more central street closed in Baku for repair

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic completely restricted from intersection of Yusif Safarov Street with Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Baku, to intersection with Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street, to the direction of the city center.

Report informs citing a statement released by "Azəravtoyol" OJSC, repair works will be carried out on the mentioned roads.

According to the information, the road will be closed from night of April 3 to 4, until completion of the repairs.

"Alternatively, drivers may use Babak Avenue - Fazail Bayramov Street - Khojali Avenue - Afiyaddin Jalilov Street, as well Babak Avenue - Najafgulu Rafiyev Street - Afiyaddin Jalilov Street directions", the statement says.