    On many Baku roads occured traffic jams

    On the main road of the capital had a high density of vehicular traffic

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Currently in many streets of the capital were traffic jams.

    As Report was told in the center of Intellectual Transport Management, at present the Heydar Aliyev Avenue (on the minor road towards the city), Babek Avenue (towards the city) streets Yusif Safarov, Fazail Bayramov, Najafgulu Rafiyev, Rashid Behbudov (the Central Bank ) and Sheikh Shamil streets observed high density of vehicular traffic.

    In addition, in the streets of Niyazi, Aziz Aliyev, Gara Garayev Avenue and Ziya Bunyadov, also in Hasan Aliyev street and on the highway Baku-Sumgayit were traffic jams.

