On holidays at main roads of Baku to be made undergoing renovations

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ During Novruz holidays "Azeryolservis" OJSC of the Ministry of Transport will work in emergency mode. On holidays at main roads of Baku will be provided undergoing renovations.

Report was told in the press service of "Azeryolservis" OJSC.

According to information, in particular planned upgrading the asphalt pavement on the segment of the Heydar Aliyev Center to the Baku Chief Police Department, upgrade works are covering expansion joints in part from Khutor circle towards Boyuk Shor Avenue at the intersection of Z. Bunyadov and Azadliq avenues joining with Ataturk avenue. It is also planned to complete the repair work carried out by now.

In addition, during the holidays in the central office "Azeryolservis" organizes daily duty to monitoring the situation on the roads and the registration of works.

If necessary, you can contact the phones by calling: 012-493-76-17, 012-499-79-14.