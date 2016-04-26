Nusret Ibrahimov: "Government should not intervene directly in real estate market"

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ To date, more than half of population does not have neither house, nor the property certificate. Because we prefer to deal with more words rather than with documents.

Report informs, Director General of MBA Ltd consulting and appraisal company Nusret Ibrahimov said.

N,Ibrahimov noted that the capacity of the property market is very small. In other words, if one will 50 mln USD in property market prices will automatic increase, or in case of taking a large amounts from market, prices will fall dramatically."

According to the expert, government must implement social projects in order to develop and regulate the market: "The state should not intervene directly in the market. Because in this case market indicators doesn't work correct."

According to the expert, construction project of social housing must be implemented in a targeted manner.