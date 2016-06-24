Number of visitors to Azerbaijan on Formula 1 days unveiled

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the preparation for the race and on a day of the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served more than 118 passengers and over 640 flights.

Report was told in press service of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL), the number of passengers increased by 41,000 people. 6 charter flights were carried out at the same time with 758 passengers.

During this time, the 99 business aviation flights with 372 passengers were carried out.The peak days were June 14 - 16. Every day, about 6 thousand passengers arrived at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

During the race, "Silk Way West Airlines", "Cargolux" and "Nippon Cargo Airlines" airlines delivered bolid and other "Formula 1" equipment, also 7 charters and 1 part-charter flights have been involved.The cargo turnover amounted to 1.6 mln kilograms.

Notably, one of the most prestigious sporting events - the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe was held in Baku on June 17-19.