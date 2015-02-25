Number of Baku-Istanbul flights increased

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) increases the number of Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights from March 15.

Report informs referring to AZAL, the number of flights per day from Baku to the Ataturk Airport will be increased. The flight time from Baku will take place at 13:25 p.m. and will land at 14:30 p.m. in Istanbul, the return time from the same airport is at 15:30 p.m. and the landing time is at 20:25 p.m. in Baku.

The cost of the round-trip ticket costs 346 manats.