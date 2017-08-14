Number of Azerbaijanis traveling by ship increased

Baku. 14 August.REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of this year, 348 people used the online ticket service of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC. 169 of them were return tickets.

Report informs, a total of 456 tickets have been sold since launch of the online ticket sales system. 244 of them were return tickets.

Notably, the CJSC introduced online ticket sales system in September 2016.

Mostly, Turkish citizens book online tickets. The most frequent directions are Aktau-Alat, Alat-Aktau. Interest in tickets increased also from European countries.

The e-ticket service is being implemented to increase attractiveness of international transport routes passing through the country, simplifying documentation in cargo and passenger transportations using modern ICT and increasing operational efficiency.